Brokerages Set Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY) PT at $3.23

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.23.

PGY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Pagaya Technologies from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 8th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGY. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $301,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Pagaya Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Pagaya Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 299,769.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 584,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 584,550 shares during the last quarter. 57.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PGY opened at $1.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.65. Pagaya Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.78 and a 52 week high of $2.83. The company has a quick ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $886.14 million, a P/E ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 6.96.

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $201.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.50 million. Pagaya Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.31% and a negative return on equity of 10.57%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pagaya Technologies will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It primarily develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. The company's partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent banks and financial institutions, auto finance providers, and residential real estate service providers.

