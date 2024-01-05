Brokerages Set The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Target Price at $34.86

Shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.86.

CAKE has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. TheStreet lowered Cheesecake Factory from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company.

Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $33.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.76. Cheesecake Factory has a fifty-two week low of $28.58 and a fifty-two week high of $41.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The company had revenue of $830.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is presently 62.43%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 338.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Cheesecake Factory during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. 88.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in restaurant business. The company operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It also operates restaurants in the United States and Canada under brands comprising The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

