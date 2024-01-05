Brokerages Set The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Price Target at $295.11

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $296.16.

A number of research firms have commented on SHW. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total value of $1,944,317.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,718 shares in the company, valued at $4,271,752.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total value of $1,944,317.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,271,752.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total transaction of $270,115.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,251,881.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHW. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth about $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 75.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SHW stock opened at $295.77 on Friday. Sherwin-Williams has a 12 month low of $205.43 and a 12 month high of $314.14. The company has a market capitalization of $75.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $280.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.92% and a net margin of 10.50%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.91%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

