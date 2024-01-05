Brokerages Set Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) PT at $16.73

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.73.

A number of research firms have commented on WBD. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Friday, October 6th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th.

In related news, Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $124,900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 184,023,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,450,892.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WBD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 124,559.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,075,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,158,000 after purchasing an additional 28,053,216 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter valued at about $196,222,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1,151.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,467,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,119,000 after purchasing an additional 17,911,476 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,599,000. Finally, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 1st quarter valued at about $147,400,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBD stock opened at $11.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Warner Bros. Discovery has a fifty-two week low of $9.27 and a fifty-two week high of $16.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.68.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.16). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

