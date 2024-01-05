Brokers Offer Predictions for SITE Centers Corp.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:SITC)

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of SITE Centers in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 2nd. Zacks Research analyst N. Dass now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.27. The consensus estimate for SITE Centers’ current full-year earnings is $1.17 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for SITE Centers’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SITC. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on SITE Centers in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised SITE Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on SITE Centers from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st.

SITE Centers Stock Performance

SITE Centers stock opened at $13.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.22 and a 200-day moving average of $13.14. SITE Centers has a 52 week low of $10.88 and a 52 week high of $14.71.

SITE Centers Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th. This is a positive change from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.83%.

Institutional Trading of SITE Centers

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in SITE Centers by 206.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,937 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SITE Centers in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in SITE Centers by 83.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in SITE Centers by 826.3% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 6,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SITE Centers in the second quarter valued at about $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Featured Stories

