Brokers Set Expectations for Champion Iron Limited’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:CIA)

Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James increased their FY2024 EPS estimates for Champion Iron in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 2nd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.47. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.25 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Champion Iron’s current full-year earnings is $0.81 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Champion Iron’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Get Champion Iron alerts:

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.03. Champion Iron had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 14.77%. The business had revenue of C$387.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$415.50 million.

Separately, Scotiabank upped their target price on Champion Iron from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Champion Iron

Champion Iron Stock Performance

Shares of CIA stock opened at C$7.71 on Wednesday. Champion Iron has a 12-month low of C$4.57 and a 12-month high of C$7.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.79, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.36.

About Champion Iron

(Get Free Report)

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Champion Iron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champion Iron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.