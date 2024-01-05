Brookline Capital Management Weighs in on X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:XFOR)

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Brookline Capital Management issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for X4 Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 2nd. Brookline Capital Management analyst L. Cann forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for X4 Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.63) per share.

Separately, B. Riley downgraded shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of XFOR stock opened at $0.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 5.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.18. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.57 and a 12 month high of $2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $139.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.45.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,824,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,529,000 after acquiring an additional 37,577 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $678,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $67,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% during the third quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 5,273,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,748,000 after purchasing an additional 668,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,067,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 15,789 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at X4 Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Paula Ragan sold 39,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.90, for a total value of $35,915.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 836,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,796.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Adam S. Mostafa sold 230,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.73, for a total transaction of $168,370.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,561.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paula Ragan sold 39,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.90, for a total transaction of $35,915.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 836,441 shares in the company, valued at $752,796.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 548,034 shares of company stock valued at $406,849 in the last ninety days. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, a small molecule inhibitor of the chemokine receptor C-X-C chemokine receptor type 4 (CXCR4), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; and Phase Ib clinical trial to treat chronic neutropenia and Waldenström macroglobulinemia.

