Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Receives $77.22 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.22.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $83.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th.

In other news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $176,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,554,231.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRO. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 142.7% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 25,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 15,159 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the first quarter valued at about $142,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in Brown & Brown by 14.9% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 3,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Brown & Brown by 0.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,227,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,733 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in Brown & Brown during the second quarter worth about $328,020,000. 70.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BRO opened at $70.47 on Friday. Brown & Brown has a one year low of $52.82 and a one year high of $76.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.06.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Brown & Brown will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.77%.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

