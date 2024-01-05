Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 1,391 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 88,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $9,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CINF. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,044,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,453,379,000 after acquiring an additional 211,402 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,024,975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,170,271,000 after purchasing an additional 111,506 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,120,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,246,056,000 after purchasing an additional 360,552 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,418,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $331,845,000 after buying an additional 74,713 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,037,811 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $340,478,000 after buying an additional 42,128 shares in the last quarter. 64.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cincinnati Financial

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $98.78 per share, with a total value of $98,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 49,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,893,758.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $98.78 per share, with a total value of $98,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 49,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,893,758.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 2,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $102.98 per share, with a total value of $205,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 51,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,307,795.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Trading Up 1.3 %

Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $106.60 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $95.01 and a one year high of $130.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.05 and its 200 day moving average is $102.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.59. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CINF has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.57.

About Cincinnati Financial

(Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Articles

