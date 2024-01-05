Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $10.09 Million Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,050 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 606 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $10,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 5,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.2% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,200,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at $144,098,000. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $671.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $137.73 billion, a PE ratio of 87.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.05. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $353.62 and a 12-month high of $720.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $666.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $600.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $665.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet raised shares of ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $657.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $704.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $621.39.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total value of $34,500.48. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,938. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total transaction of $34,500.48. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,225 shares in the company, valued at $2,602,938. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.89, for a total value of $214,187.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,050,608.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,383 shares of company stock valued at $6,710,862. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

