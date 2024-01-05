Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $7.98 Million Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,295 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $7,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $374,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 179.8% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 17,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,974,000 after buying an additional 11,226 shares during the last quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,130 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,851,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

ISRG stock opened at $323.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $308.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $308.14. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $222.65 and a fifty-two week high of $358.07. The company has a market cap of $113.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 22.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $347.95.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Intuitive Surgical

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $251,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,105,110. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total value of $7,123,112.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,125,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $251,430.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,105,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,708 shares of company stock valued at $15,122,689 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.