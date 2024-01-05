Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $9.48 Million Stock Position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Free Report) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,690 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $9,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the second quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the second quarter worth $140,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FPX opened at $90.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.74 and its 200-day moving average is $87.27. The stock has a market cap of $811.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.09. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $75.74 and a twelve month high of $97.37.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

