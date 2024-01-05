Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $9.86 Million Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 220,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,628 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $9,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,325,000 after buying an additional 12,002 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth $1,528,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy by 30.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $419,000. Institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:D opened at $48.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.18 and a 1 year high of $63.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.21 and a 200-day moving average of $47.58.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dominion Energy

In other Dominion Energy news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total transaction of $284,437.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 88,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,010,614.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on D shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $71.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Barclays raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

