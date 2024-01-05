Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU – Free Report) by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,781 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF were worth $9,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of RYU stock opened at $55.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $340.03 million, a PE ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.31. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $99.69 and a 52-week high of $127.59.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (RYU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in utilities equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 utilities companies. RYU was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
