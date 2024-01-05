Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 64,089 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,089 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $10,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 50.4% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 41,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after buying an additional 13,745 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the third quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in General Mills by 3.3% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 13,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 5.5% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 74,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of General Mills by 0.3% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 182,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,984,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on General Mills in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of GIS stock opened at $65.74 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.33 and a 52-week high of $90.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $37.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.43.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 12.06%. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.42%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

