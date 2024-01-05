Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) Major Shareholder Sells $235,797.10 in Stock

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Elliot Cooperstone sold 43,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total value of $235,797.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 237,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,244.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Elliot Cooperstone also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 4th, Elliot Cooperstone sold 13,328 shares of Cano Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $53,312.00.

On Thursday, December 28th, Elliot Cooperstone sold 41,197 shares of Cano Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $247,182.00.

On Tuesday, December 26th, Elliot Cooperstone sold 21,154 shares of Cano Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total value of $115,077.76.

On Thursday, December 21st, Elliot Cooperstone sold 89,152 shares of Cano Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.73, for a total value of $510,840.96.

Cano Health Stock Performance

CANO opened at $3.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.90. Cano Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.65 and a 12-month high of $190.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cano Health ( NYSE:CANO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($91.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($18.50) by ($73.37). Cano Health had a negative return on equity of 133.59% and a negative net margin of 18.63%. The firm had revenue of $788.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.20 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Cano Health, Inc. will post -58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $3.75 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of Cano Health in a report on Friday, November 17th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cano Health

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CANO. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Cano Health by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 114,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 36,859 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Cano Health by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 39,438 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cano Health by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 94,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its position in Cano Health by 191.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 115,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Cano Health by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 7,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.99% of the company’s stock.

Cano Health Company Profile

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

