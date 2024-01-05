Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) Rating Reiterated by Barrington Research

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Barrington Research in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $10.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Barrington Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 42.86% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Cantaloupe in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cantaloupe in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.63.

Get Cantaloupe alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CTLP

Cantaloupe Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CTLP opened at $7.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.98 and its 200-day moving average is $7.18. Cantaloupe has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $8.28. The company has a market cap of $509.11 million, a P/E ratio of 50.00 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Cantaloupe had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $62.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.23 million. Equities research analysts predict that Cantaloupe will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cantaloupe

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cantaloupe by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,054,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,275,000 after purchasing an additional 106,128 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cantaloupe by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,331,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,824,000 after acquiring an additional 46,252 shares in the last quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Cantaloupe by 8.6% in the third quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 2,631,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,446,000 after acquiring an additional 209,078 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Cantaloupe by 14.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,029,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,687,000 after acquiring an additional 254,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Cantaloupe by 0.4% during the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 1,817,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,467,000 after purchasing an additional 7,125 shares during the last quarter. 74.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cantaloupe Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, micro-markets, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment or asset tracking devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cantaloupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantaloupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.