Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) PT Lowered to $32.50 at DA Davidson

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by DA Davidson from $34.00 to $32.50 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Capital City Bank Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.04 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.94 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Capital City Bank Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company.

CCBG opened at $27.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.02. Capital City Bank Group has a 12-month low of $26.12 and a 12-month high of $36.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.03 million, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.53.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $59.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.45 million. Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 20.74%. Equities analysts predict that Capital City Bank Group will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. Capital City Bank Group’s payout ratio is 25.08%.

In other Capital City Bank Group news, Director Marshall M. Criser III bought 2,000 shares of Capital City Bank Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.06 per share, with a total value of $54,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,900 shares in the company, valued at $376,134. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 23.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 700,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,908,000 after acquiring an additional 9,449 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 8.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 7.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 328,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,789,000 after acquiring an additional 9,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 28.9% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares in the last quarter. 45.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

