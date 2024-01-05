Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Analysts at Barclays began coverage on shares of Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.84% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.23.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health Trading Up 0.8 %

CAH opened at $105.56 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.97. Cardinal Health has a 1-year low of $68.53 and a 1-year high of $108.85. The company has a market cap of $26.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.05, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.71.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.33. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.07% and a negative return on equity of 60.27%. The firm had revenue of $54.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cardinal Health will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 36,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total value of $3,895,411.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,202 shares in the company, valued at $3,742,324.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cardinal Health

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 59.8% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 17,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.9% during the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.7% during the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.7% during the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.