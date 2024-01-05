Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) Short Interest Down 5.8% in December

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a decline of 5.8% from the November 30th total of 1,380,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Carnival Co. & Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of CUK stock opened at $15.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.16 and a beta of 2.62. Carnival Co. & has a 12 month low of $7.57 and a 12 month high of $17.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.85) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,351,232. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $4,546,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 961,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,486,481.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 100,000 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $1,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,351,232. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUK. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 403.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,156 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 50.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1,047.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 7,932 shares during the period. 16.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

