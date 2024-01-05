Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $48.87, but opened at $46.50. Carvana shares last traded at $47.18, with a volume of 1,108,782 shares.

Specifically, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 4,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total value of $223,808.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 69,108 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,683.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Carvana news, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 4,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total value of $223,808.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 69,108 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,683.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,544,321. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Carvana from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Carvana from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.27.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 3.14.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Carvana in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 393.3% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Carvana by 270.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Carvana in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Carvana in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

