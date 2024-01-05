CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Rating Lowered to In-Line at Evercore ISI

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $96.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $79.00. Evercore ISI’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CBRE. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $93.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.14.

CBRE stock opened at $87.42 on Wednesday. CBRE Group has a twelve month low of $64.63 and a twelve month high of $94.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $26.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.75 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.55.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. CBRE Group had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CBRE Group will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.53, for a total value of $81,427.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,108,513.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBRE. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in CBRE Group by 7.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in CBRE Group by 7,628.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in CBRE Group by 78.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the first quarter worth approximately $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

