Centene (NYSE:CNC) Lifted to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Centene (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $90.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $82.00.

CNC has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centene from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Centene from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $84.47.

CNC opened at $77.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Centene has a fifty-two week low of $60.83 and a fifty-two week high of $79.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.19 and its 200 day moving average is $69.32. The stock has a market cap of $41.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.40.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $38.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.20 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 15.47%. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Centene will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in Centene by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Centene in the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Centene in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Alamar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Centene by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 52,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 4,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Centene by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 58,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,995,000 after acquiring an additional 5,329 shares in the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

