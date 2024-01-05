Center for Financial Planning Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 962 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of META. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 189 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 1,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.51, for a total transaction of $374,006.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 1,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.51, for a total value of $374,006.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.90, for a total value of $200,873.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,326,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 688,944 shares of company stock worth $230,574,460. 13.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.37.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 0.8 %

META opened at $347.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $333.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $312.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a market cap of $892.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.22. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $124.54 and a one year high of $361.90.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

