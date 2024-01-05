Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

CENX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Century Aluminum from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Century Aluminum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CENX opened at $10.91 on Wednesday. Century Aluminum has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $13.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 2.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.77 and a 200-day moving average of $8.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 10.38% and a negative net margin of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $545.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Century Aluminum will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Century Aluminum news, CAO Robert F. Hoffman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,553 shares in the company, valued at $570,636. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Century Aluminum news, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total transaction of $881,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,605 shares in the company, valued at $1,820,576.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert F. Hoffman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,636. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CENX. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 8.8% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,277,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,139,000 after buying an additional 103,754 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the second quarter worth $931,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 7.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 58,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 4,279 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 16.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 152,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 21,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 1.1% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,411,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,029,000 after buying an additional 25,083 shares during the last quarter. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. Century Aluminum Company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

