Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Shares of Check-Cap stock opened at $2.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.11. Check-Cap has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $5.90.
Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The medical research company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.39. As a group, research analysts expect that Check-Cap will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based screening technology that utilizes ultra-low-dose X-rays to scan the inner lining of the colon for precancerous polyps, and other structural abnormalities in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule for detection of suspected polyps; C-Scan Track, a disposable system attached to the patient's back through biocompatible adhesive skin patches; and C-Scan View software, a client/server-based application that enables procedure data download from the C-Scan Track, data analysis, and report generation.
