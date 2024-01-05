Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Check-Cap Price Performance

Shares of Check-Cap stock opened at $2.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.11. Check-Cap has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $5.90.

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The medical research company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.39. As a group, research analysts expect that Check-Cap will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Check-Cap

Check-Cap Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHEK. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Check-Cap during the first quarter worth $57,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Check-Cap by 51.2% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 141,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 47,868 shares in the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check-Cap during the first quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Check-Cap by 363.4% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 224,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 176,207 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based screening technology that utilizes ultra-low-dose X-rays to scan the inner lining of the colon for precancerous polyps, and other structural abnormalities in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule for detection of suspected polyps; C-Scan Track, a disposable system attached to the patient's back through biocompatible adhesive skin patches; and C-Scan View software, a client/server-based application that enables procedure data download from the C-Scan Track, data analysis, and report generation.

