Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

CHGG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Chegg from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Chegg from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered Chegg from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Chegg from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Chegg from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.82.

NYSE CHGG opened at $10.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.07 and its 200-day moving average is $9.64. Chegg has a one year low of $7.32 and a one year high of $26.67.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $157.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.03 million. Chegg had a return on equity of 2.02% and a net margin of 1.41%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chegg will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Andrew J. Brown sold 16,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $169,548.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,058.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,901 shares of company stock valued at $189,984. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Chegg by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,766,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,923,000 after acquiring an additional 179,401 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Chegg by 144.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 8,967,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,635,000 after acquiring an additional 5,305,250 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital LLC bought a new position in Chegg in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,286,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Chegg by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,940,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,462 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chegg by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,663,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,758,000 after acquiring an additional 337,680 shares during the period. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support learner with their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and skills and other, including skills, advertising services, print textbooks, and eTextbooks.

