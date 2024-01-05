Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Mayfair Advisory Group LLC

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 39.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises approximately 1.4% of Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Tobam increased its position in shares of Chevron by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX opened at $150.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $140.72 and a 1 year high of $187.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.03.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.56 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.00.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

