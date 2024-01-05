Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Hoey Investments Inc.

Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the second quarter valued at $648,000. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 5.3% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 13.1% in the second quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in Chevron by 13.4% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 79,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,582,000 after buying an additional 9,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kooman & Associates increased its holdings in Chevron by 11.2% in the second quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 1,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVX opened at $150.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $146.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.03. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $140.72 and a twelve month high of $187.81.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 44.84%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.00.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

