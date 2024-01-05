Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Decreases Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 196,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,553 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $11,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.6% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 30,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 3.8% in the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Eversource Energy from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.33.

Eversource Energy stock opened at $62.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $52.03 and a fifty-two week high of $86.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.08 and its 200-day moving average is $62.82.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 9.52%. Eversource Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were given a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.84%.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

