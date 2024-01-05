Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $10.06 Million Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 82,568 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,534 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $10,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at about $493,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,252 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 86,920 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.62.

DGX stock opened at $140.56 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $119.59 and a 1-year high of $156.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.41 and its 200-day moving average is $133.20. The firm has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 0.91.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.64%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

