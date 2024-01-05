Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $10.22 Million Stock Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,435 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,664 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $10,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VeriSign during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 2,628.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in VeriSign during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th.

VeriSign Stock Performance

Shares of VRSN stock opened at $198.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 0.93. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $188.44 and a 52 week high of $229.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.85.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The information services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $376.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.31 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.68% and a net margin of 49.38%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at VeriSign

In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.96, for a total transaction of $1,044,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 559,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,907,687.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.54, for a total transaction of $133,965.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,144,548.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.96, for a total value of $1,044,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 559,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,907,687.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,565 shares of company stock valued at $7,739,281 in the last ninety days. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

Featured Stories

