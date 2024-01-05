Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $11.67 Million Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,799 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,366 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $11,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GPC. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 29,475 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,988,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 10.3% in the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 9.0% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 12,744 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Genuine Parts by 6.9% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,679 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,986,000 after acquiring an additional 3,712 shares in the last quarter. 77.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $178.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.11.

Genuine Parts Stock Up 0.0 %

GPC stock opened at $136.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.93. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $126.35 and a 1 year high of $181.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.28.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 42.99%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

