Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $11.90 Million Stock Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 94,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,221 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $11,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at about $306,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in M&T Bank by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 27,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,649,000 after buying an additional 7,503 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $626,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.65 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total transaction of $110,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,561.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total transaction of $100,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,131,894.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total value of $110,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,561.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 80,122 shares of company stock worth $10,539,328. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

M&T Bank Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $136.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $108.53 and a 1 year high of $161.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.82. The company has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.84.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 13.13%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.99 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.01%.

About M&T Bank

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.