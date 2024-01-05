Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $11 Million Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 833 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $10,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SNA. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 6.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Snap-on by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,727,000 after buying an additional 12,720 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in Snap-on by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 33,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,802,000 after buying an additional 3,636 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Snap-on during the 1st quarter worth approximately $302,000. Institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Snap-on from $328.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $298.17.

Insider Activity at Snap-on

In other Snap-on news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 1,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.91, for a total value of $416,020.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,684 shares in the company, valued at $14,113,978.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 36,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.47, for a total transaction of $10,646,706.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,092,557.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 1,435 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.91, for a total transaction of $416,020.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,113,978.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,998 shares of company stock worth $21,666,210 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Price Performance

SNA stock opened at $282.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $277.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.35. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $226.68 and a 12-month high of $297.26. The firm has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.02.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 21.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $1.86 per share. This is an increase from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.39%.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

