Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $9.66 Million Holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 70,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,195 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $9,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 47.7% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 473.9% during the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 210.5% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the third quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:J opened at $126.43 on Friday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.00 and a 1-year high of $141.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.12). Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

J has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. HSBC assumed coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.60.

Insider Transactions at Jacobs Solutions

In other news, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $194,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,645,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total transaction of $851,581.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 581,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,240,379.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $194,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,645,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,498 shares of company stock valued at $4,038,564 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

