Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Increases Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 9.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 66,798 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,521 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $9,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in shares of PTC by 14.0% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 43,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,232,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PTC in the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 2.0% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 46,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,572,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of PTC by 64.7% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 20,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 8,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC raised its stake in PTC by 452.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 10,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 8,566 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Get PTC alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PTC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of PTC from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,477 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total value of $228,669.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,352,335.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PTC news, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 20,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total transaction of $3,239,679.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,716 shares in the company, valued at $7,642,078.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total transaction of $228,669.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,335.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,435 shares of company stock valued at $5,898,868 over the last 90 days. 8.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PTC Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of PTC stock opened at $167.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $159.24 and a 200 day moving average of $148.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.82, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.16. PTC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.44 and a fifty-two week high of $176.25.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $546.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.34 million. PTC had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 13.57%. As a group, research analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

PTC Profile

(Free Report)

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.