Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Purchases 2,898 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,051 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $9,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in First Solar in the 4th quarter worth about $213,049,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Solar by 197.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,336,038 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,880,000 after acquiring an additional 887,443 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Solar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,554,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of First Solar by 889.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 453,658 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $98,671,000 after acquiring an additional 511,143 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of First Solar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,528,000. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FSLR shares. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of First Solar in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $211.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of First Solar from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $214.00 to $237.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of First Solar from $255.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Solar has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.50.

Insider Activity at First Solar

In related news, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.02, for a total transaction of $422,448.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,400,056.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.02, for a total transaction of $422,448.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,400,056.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.16, for a total transaction of $233,683.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,683.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,421 shares of company stock valued at $1,035,331. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Stock Performance

First Solar stock opened at $166.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $155.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.44. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $232.00.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $801.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.11 million. First Solar had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

