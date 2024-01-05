Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 11,079 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 323,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,079 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $10,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 0.7% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 121,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 23,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 4,227 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 47,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 7,235 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 205,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,076,000 after purchasing an additional 10,755 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 3.5% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of INVH stock opened at $33.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.01, a PEG ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.49 and a 52 week high of $36.53.

Invitation Homes Increases Dividend

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 20.52%. The firm had revenue of $617.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.21 million. Analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on INVH. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Invitation Homes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.88.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

