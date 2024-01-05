Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 2,273 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 135,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,273 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $12,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Garrison Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Xylem by 0.5% during the third quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 21,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 40,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,690,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Xylem by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 69,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,333,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID grew its position in Xylem by 2.0% in the third quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 371,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,827,000 after acquiring an additional 7,273 shares during the period. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc raised its stake in Xylem by 152.3% during the third quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 13,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 8,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

XYL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Melius raised shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer raised Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Raymond James raised Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Xylem from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Xylem from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Xylem currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.45.

Shares of XYL stock opened at $112.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.04, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.08. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.59 and a 12 month high of $118.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.69.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Xylem had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Xylem’s revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.10%.

In other Xylem news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,313.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total value of $10,048,504.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,997,953.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,679 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,313.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

