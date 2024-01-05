Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 3,856 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,856 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $8,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ball by 46.2% during the third quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Ball during the third quarter worth $22,339,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Ball by 11.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Ball by 6.1% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 66,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its stake in Ball by 47.9% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 55,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 17,829 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on BALL. Bank of America cut Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ball from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Ball from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Ball from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ball presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.56.

Ball Stock Performance

Shares of Ball stock opened at $56.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.52. Ball Co. has a 1-year low of $42.81 and a 1-year high of $62.14. The company has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.90.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Ball had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Ball Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Insider Transactions at Ball

In related news, COO Ronald J. Lewis acquired 4,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.91 per share, with a total value of $249,980.67. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,606,356.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Ball Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

