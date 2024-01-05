Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 4,334 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 128,975 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,334 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $11,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 806.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,642,000 after acquiring an additional 68,939 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 30.3% during the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,578 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 9,907 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 4.3% during the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 9,777 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 47,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TRGP. UBS Group dropped their target price on Targa Resources from $116.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.09.

Targa Resources Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:TRGP opened at $86.25 on Friday. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1 year low of $64.85 and a 1 year high of $91.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.42 and its 200 day moving average is $83.60. The company has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 2.19.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.20). Targa Resources had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 52.36%.

Insider Transactions at Targa Resources

In related news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $255,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,905,705.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Targa Resources news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,225,940. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $255,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 116,524 shares in the company, valued at $9,905,705.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,335,330. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

