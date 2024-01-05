Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 815 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,746 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 815 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $9,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the third quarter valued at about $916,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in shares of Waters by 39.0% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 18,882 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,178,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Waters by 3.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the third quarter valued at about $50,897,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in Waters by 4.7% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $307.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The company has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.99. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $231.90 and a 12 month high of $350.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $287.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $276.76.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.28. Waters had a return on equity of 102.22% and a net margin of 21.80%. The company had revenue of $711.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WAT. Barclays cut shares of Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Waters from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.78.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

