Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 840 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 840 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $11,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth about $31,000. 92.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $468.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $441.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $433.24. The firm has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.34. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $368.02 and a 12 month high of $556.60.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.11. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total value of $244,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,529 shares in the company, valued at $3,187,327.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total value of $883,996.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,590 shares in the company, valued at $2,739,211.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total value of $244,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,187,327.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ULTA. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Ulta Beauty from $526.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $528.95.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

