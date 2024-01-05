Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Trims Position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 903 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $10,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,624,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,148,025,000 after purchasing an additional 111,367 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,374,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,133,235,000 after buying an additional 17,207 shares during the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.6% in the first quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 5,089,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,222,000 after acquiring an additional 268,052 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 4.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,723,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $785,058,000 after acquiring an additional 152,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 89.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,290,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $693,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,830 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FLT opened at $280.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.97. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.21 and a 12 month high of $284.39.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $0.30. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.68%. The company had revenue of $970.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.91 EPS. FLEETCOR Technologies’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered FLEETCOR Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $277.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $244.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.19.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

