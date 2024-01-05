Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Trims Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 163,776 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,158 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $11,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 312.4% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 367 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Hologic by 595.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Hologic by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Hologic by 91.3% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 484 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Hologic by 163.9% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

Hologic Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $72.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.02 and a twelve month high of $87.88. The company has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $945.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.00 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 11.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HOLX. Raymond James dropped their target price on Hologic from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com cut Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Hologic from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.58.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HOLX

Insider Transactions at Hologic

In other news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total value of $687,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,232,049.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $538,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,827 shares in the company, valued at $921,619.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $687,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,039 shares in the company, valued at $3,232,049.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

About Hologic

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.