Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,844 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,212 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $11,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter worth $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 429.3% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 921 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $238.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $222.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.00.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $225.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $174.20 and a 1 year high of $234.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $215.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.84. The stock has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 1.05.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 4.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.68 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.50%.

Insider Activity

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 1,384 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total value of $291,622.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,751.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

