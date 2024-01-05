China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

China Green Agriculture Stock Performance

Shares of CGA stock opened at $3.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.34. China Green Agriculture has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $4.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $45.09 million, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 0.56.

China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.40 million for the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative net margin of 12.22% and a negative return on equity of 10.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On China Green Agriculture

About China Green Agriculture

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of China Green Agriculture during the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in China Green Agriculture by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in China Green Agriculture in the first quarter worth about $115,000. Institutional investors own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various fertilizers, agricultural products, and bitcoin in the People's Republic of China and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Jinong (Fertilizer Production); Gufeng (Fertilizer Production); Yuxing (Agricultural Products Production); and Antaeus (Bitcoin).

