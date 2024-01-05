China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
China Green Agriculture Stock Performance
Shares of CGA stock opened at $3.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.34. China Green Agriculture has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $4.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $45.09 million, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 0.56.
China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.40 million for the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative net margin of 12.22% and a negative return on equity of 10.86%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On China Green Agriculture
About China Green Agriculture
China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various fertilizers, agricultural products, and bitcoin in the People's Republic of China and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Jinong (Fertilizer Production); Gufeng (Fertilizer Production); Yuxing (Agricultural Products Production); and Antaeus (Bitcoin).
