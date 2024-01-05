China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
China Natural Resources Stock Performance
NASDAQ CHNR opened at $1.49 on Wednesday. China Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $4.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.87.
About China Natural Resources
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than China Natural Resources
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Is American Airlines a good stock to buy?
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- What is a growth stock mutual fund?
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Is Delta Air Lines stock a buy?
Receive News & Ratings for China Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.