Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) PT Raised to $2,246.00 at Barclays

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at Barclays from $1,885.00 to $2,246.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.13% from the company’s previous close.

CMG has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,375.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,280.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush lowered Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,400.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,248.41.

CMG stock opened at $2,220.92 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52-week low of $1,344.05 and a 52-week high of $2,348.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2,195.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,029.00. The company has a market capitalization of $60.94 billion, a PE ratio of 52.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.33.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $11.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.46 by $0.90. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.51 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 44.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,950.00, for a total transaction of $2,067,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,526,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,950.00, for a total value of $2,067,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,526,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total value of $2,404,392.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,358,964.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,733 shares of company stock valued at $10,000,321 over the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 240.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 17 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

